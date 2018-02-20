Morals plague decision on brothel

IT WAS a battle between morals and policy in the Clarence Valley Council chambers when the proposed brothel in Townsend came before Tuesday's ordinary meeting.

Councillors were torn between their personal feelings on brothels and what the legislation allowed them to do.

In the end, it was the Local Environment Plan, voted on by council in 2011, that dictated the debate with seven of nine councillors voting for the brothel to go ahead within controlled operating hours.

Cr Peter Ellem gave a passionate speech on how he could not vote for the development application to be approved based on his moral standing and his view on the treatment of women.

Cr Greg Clancy, however, was more concerned about how the community had responded to the application, noting the 31 submissions they received against the DA.

"Clarence Valley Council is well known for not listening to the ratepayers and residents. Well I think we need to listen,” he said.

"If the brothel was in a more secluded area, away from residential areas, I'd find myself voting for it.”

However, Cr Jason Kingsley said while he was conflicted in making this decision, at the end of the day, he would have to vote for the approval of the DA.

"It sounds to me that there are two things that will determine this motion,” he said. "One is a moral issue, which has to be given some sort of consideration, but our decision-making should be on planning grounds. When you toss in the moral issues it becomes a bit murky.”

He said his decision to vote for the motion to approve the DA was based on the fact that it met the council's planning requirements.

Legal retaliation was discussed as an option if the DA was refused, which some councillors noted as their reason for passing the application.

Cr Lysaught said while he could not speak to the legislation, he did understand that the council could not afford to risk going to the Land and Environment Court if they could not adequately provide a reason for not approving the DA under the legislation.

"We are also here to manage our ratepayers funds and from a business perspective... I just can't see the sense in throwing away $20-30,000 away on an issue you can't win,” he said.

"Reluctantly I'm going to support the issue.”

The DA for the brothel was approved with restrictions based on its operating hours of 10am to midnight with a vote of seven to nine.