Moranbah mourns loss of six-year-old boy in crash

THE small tightly-knit community of Moranbah is still reacting to the death of a six-year-old boy who was hit by a car while riding on his scooter near a playground.

About noon on Sunday, a ute hit the young boy outside Coles in the Moranbah Fair on St Francis Drive.

Police confirmed the road was frequently used by both cars and pedestrians.

With Lions Park on the street, children often use the mixed-traffic road.

Acting senior sergeant district duty officer Adam Dyer said police did not receive a triple zero call.

With the accident occurring just metres from the station, he said witnesses knew it would be quicker to run to the police, than phone the emergency phone line.

One witness, who did not wished to be named, described the a crowd of people who desperately tried to help the child and console the uninjured 35-year-old driver.

"I saw everyone around the young boy, and people with (a man) who I assume was the driver sitting on the footpath," she said.

"There was a person holding a towel over the boy to keep him covered from the sun. The emergency services had not arrived yet."

The death of a six-year-old boy while riding his scooter has sent shockwaves throughout the community and his school. @ameliasimps7 #7News pic.twitter.com/MfMv7ovITL — 7 News Mackay (@7NewsMackay) February 18, 2019

Mr Dyer said the community was in still in shock 24 hours after the accident, saying "an accident like that is an absolutely tragic event and it affects everyone".

He urged parents to talk to their children about road safety.

"It's always important for parents to make their kids aware of how to keep themselves safe around roads and vehicles," he said.

"Also for drivers of vehicles to remember road safety and what's going on around them as well.

"Moranbah being a small community everyone is rallying around. Certainly our thoughts are with the driver of the vehicle and also with the family of the child concerned.

" It's been a shock to the community, who always have thought of their streets as safe.

"It is a very safe area and Moranbah as a town is a very safe town."

Police are communicating with the family.

Mr Dyer said the forensic crash unit would be "going through a thorough investigation" before releasing details of the incident.

It is unknown at this stage if charges will be laid.

Mr Dyer extended his thoughts to his colleagues and other first line responders who attended the crash.

"Obviously there's some sadness. Everyone is very sad at what they've attended, what they've seen and obviously the outcome of what happened yesterday," he said.

"We rally around our officers when they go to an incident like that and we make sure they've got access to support services to help them."