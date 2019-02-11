Morcombe brothers take on Kokoda to 'make a difference'

Brad and Dean Morcombe are raising funds to help children and young people who have been victims of crime by tackling the Kokoda trail.

DANIEL Morcombe's spirit lives on through his brothers, who are about to embark on a huge journey to raise money for an important cause.

Brad and Dean Morcombe will take on the famous Kokoda Trek in April to raise money for children who have been victims of crime.

Act for Kids and the Daniel Morcombe Foundation support young people through the Walk Tall program.

Walk Tall provides counselling and emotional support for children and adolescents on the Sunshine Coast who have either experienced or are at risk of physical, emotional and/or sexual harm.

"We want to make a difference," Brad and Dean said.

"The more people who know about the work of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation the greater the impact."

While it won't be a walk in the park, the brothers are committed to seeing it through.

"It will challenge both of us mentally and physically, but we are doing it for a cause," they said.

"We are passionate about keeping kids safe."

The Everyday Hero fundraising page has already raised almost $5000 of its $10,000 goal.

For more information and to donate, visit www.live.everydayhero.com/page/7cHmTAABQACAAAAAACjOQw.html.