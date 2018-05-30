Morcombes share tips with local kids

IT HAS been almost 15 years since their son Daniel was abducted and murdered on the Sunshine Coast.

Yesterday Denise and Bruce Morcombe stood in front of dozens of children at Maryborough's St Mary's Catholic Primary School, continuing their efforts to ensure no other child suffers the same fate.

The couple visits hundreds of schools every year as part of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation and spends many hours sharing their message, helping kids stay safe.

A key part of their presentation was empowering kids to trust their instincts.

Mr Morcombe said it was important for children to recognise there were potential dangers out there, whether they were walking home from a friend's place or playing on their mum and dad's iPad.

He referred to "body clues" several times during his address to the students, telling them if they were feeling uncomfortable, nervous or worried, those were signs they needed to react and get themselves to a safer place.

Online dangers also made up a large part of the presentation, with Mr Morcombe advising students to share any online experience that made them uncomfortable with their parents.

He also encouraged kids to wait until they were old enough to engage with social media. Then, when they were ready to have Facebook, Instagram or other forms of social media, they should police their friends' lists vigilantly and make sure they never added anyone they didn't know.

Mrs Morcombe also addressed the students, encouraging them to think of five trusted adults they could depend on if they were ever in need of help.