Family returns home to find 20 cars engulfed in flames

The remains of a number of burned out cars after fire swept through them this afternoon at a property on Stonehenge Rd, Leyburn.

UPDATE, 3.30PM: A WEEKEND enjoying the motor racing took a turn for the worse for one Leyburn family.

Coming home from the Leyburn Sprints, Mark Snider returned to a shocking scene of a fire on his property.

With over 70 vehicles on the property the fire quickly spread and Mr Snider put a call through to triple zero.

"I'm prepared with two fire extinguishers on the property," Mr Snider said.

"But it just picked up so quickly."

Authorities arrived quick on the scene to see cars and a shipping container engulfed in flames.

Acting inspector John Welke said the primary concern was the spread of the fire.

"With dry windy conditions threats of the fire spreading to vegetation and more motor vehicles was the primary concern," Mr Welke said.

Two urban appliances from the Southern Downs and six rural appliances attended the scene.

"Crews had the fire under control in an hour," Mr Welke said.

"Approximately 20 cars and a 40ft shipping container were alight."

There was no petrol in the vehicles however aerosol and other flammable materials were inside the shipping container.

Fortunately additional resources were situated in town for the Leyburn Sprints weekend.

"With the additional resources, we provided a heavy initial weight of attack to the incident," Mr Welke said.

"This is a reminder for property owners to be prepared a head of the bush fire season."

Mr Snider was treated for smoke inhalation and is thankful no persons were injured.

Authorities have confirmed there were no signs the fire was caused deliberately. The investigation is continuing.

