Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hundreds are feared dead in the ferry capsize in Tanzania’s Lake Victoria. Picture: Twitter
Hundreds are feared dead in the ferry capsize in Tanzania’s Lake Victoria. Picture: Twitter
Breaking

More than 200 feared dead after boat capsizes

by Harry Cockburn
21st Sep 2018 8:14 AM

More than 200 people are feared to have drowned in Tanzania after a ferry capsized on Lake Victoria.  

The MV Nyerere ferry sank on Thursday afternoon near Ukara Island, local officials said.  

The ferry, which is reported to have a capacity of 100 passengers, was travelling between Bugorara and the Ukala islands, close to Mwanza, Tanzania's second largest city.   

The vessel is understood to have capsized when it was close to docking.

The Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (TEMESA) confirmed the incident in a statement and said rescue efforts were underway.  

However, they were unable to confirm passenger numbers.  

Tanzanian newspaper The Citizen reported that 20 people were rescued by fishermen immediately after the accident.  

"We pray to God to give us hope in such an accident," Regional Commissioner Adam Malima said, the BBC reports.   "We pray to God to give us hope that there has not been a high death toll."  

Ukerewe District Commissioner Colonel Lucas Magembe told Reuters reporters 42 people had already been confirmed dead and that the rescue mission had been halted until dawn on Friday.  

The cause of the incident is not yet clear, but accidents are not uncommon on Lake Victoria with overloading and overcrowding frequently found to be the cause.

boat capsizes feared dead international news tanzania

Top Stories

    LAURIE POUNCES: Iluka's favourite son ready for grand final

    premium_icon LAURIE POUNCES: Iluka's favourite son ready for grand final

    Rugby League WHEN the chips are down, with not long left, there's one man the Penrith Panthers juniors turn to every time: Daine Laurie.

    Will Grafton real estate be 'insulated' from crash?

    premium_icon Will Grafton real estate be 'insulated' from crash?

    Property Projects propping up local property market

    Dog attack sparks concern

    premium_icon Dog attack sparks concern

    News Pet owner describes rogue animal in national park

    Shelton holds out hope for late Kosciuszko bid

    premium_icon Shelton holds out hope for late Kosciuszko bid

    Horses FAITH dwindles, but Grafton trainer continues to stand behind horse.

    Local Partners