More beds planned for new hospital

GRAFTON'S new private hospital is set to get even bigger with an amended development application lodged with Clarence Valley Council.

The amended DA, if approved, will see the addition of a fourth storey and an increase from 16 to 30 beds at the hospital and medical centre.

The new hospital, which is the brainchild of local orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sam Martin, will service patients in the Clarence Valley who currently travel to regional centres Lismore or Coffs Harbour to receive many specialist medical services.

The proposal includes variations to the controls of the Clarence Valley Local Environmental Plan 2011 and the Clarence Valley Residential Zones development Control Plan 2011 around the maximum height of the buildings.

Due to the proposed development having a capital investment value greater than $5m and is a health services facility, the proposal will need to before the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel to be approved.

The hospital will be built in two stages, with the first stage being a specialist medical centre providing seven specialist suites, amenities, staff rooms, access for vehicles and pedestrians, signage, at grade car parking and landscaping.

Stage two will include the private hospital, providing 30 beds, with a full surgical operating and support facilities, staff room, ancillary commercial and administration space.

Included in the first stage of the development will be the restoration works of the Albion Hotel facades and the change of use of the existing hotel into a medical centre.

The DA states that the new hospital and medical centre on the corner of Queen and Arthur St will reduce community time and effort in obtaining medical care with specialist services, reduce waiting times and eliminate unwanted travel.