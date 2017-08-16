31°
News

More beds planned for new hospital

Caitlan Charles | 16th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Dr Sam Martin speaking at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.
Dr Sam Martin speaking at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GRAFTON'S new private hospital is set to get even bigger with an amended development application lodged with Clarence Valley Council.

The amended DA, if approved, will see the addition of a fourth storey and an increase from 16 to 30 beds at the hospital and medical centre.

The new hospital, which is the brainchild of local orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sam Martin, will service patients in the Clarence Valley who currently travel to regional centres Lismore or Coffs Harbour to receive many specialist medical services.

The proposal includes variations to the controls of the Clarence Valley Local Environmental Plan 2011 and the Clarence Valley Residential Zones development Control Plan 2011 around the maximum height of the buildings.

Due to the proposed development having a capital investment value greater than $5m and is a health services facility, the proposal will need to before the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel to be approved.

The hospital will be built in two stages, with the first stage being a specialist medical centre providing seven specialist suites, amenities, staff rooms, access for vehicles and pedestrians, signage, at grade car parking and landscaping.

Stage two will include the private hospital, providing 30 beds, with a full surgical operating and support facilities, staff room, ancillary commercial and administration space.

Included in the first stage of the development will be the restoration works of the Albion Hotel facades and the change of use of the existing hotel into a medical centre.

The DA states that the new hospital and medical centre on the corner of Queen and Arthur St will reduce community time and effort in obtaining medical care with specialist services, reduce waiting times and eliminate unwanted travel.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Police seek assistance over child approach

Police seek assistance over child approach

Detectives looking for information relating to suspicious behaviour

SET IN CONCRETE: Pour signals visible progress on bridge

FUNNEL OF ACTIVITY: Concrete pours into the pylons for the new Grafton bridge.

First concrete poured for new Grafton bridge marine piles

Redmen first grade bow out after controversial loss

TWO-TRY HERO: Redmen outside centre Jake Harris picked up a double against SCU Marlins on Sunday.

Red card made it hard for the Redmen to stay in semi-final race.

Bond for gun crime

NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017

Brooms Head man pleads guilty to firearm charge

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERY: Camera club captures Upper Clarence beauty

THE majestic landscape and wildlife in the surrounds of Coombadjha Art Studio provided the perfect backdrop for a Grafton Camera Club photo camp.

Art Club kids impress at show

COLOURFUL CLASS: Grafton Art Club junior members had success at the Bentley Art Prize, including youth section winner Matthew Hoade (front centre).

Artist wins Bentley youth art prize

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

The finance solution for Clarence Valley's poorest residents

GOOD BUSINESS: Director Dr Masum Isa and CEO of Grameen Australia Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James.

Social business group provides beneficial alternative to welfare

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

SHARK Tank gets heated tonight when the investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve yet again.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly