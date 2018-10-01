Menu
The Aruma buildings which house Grafton Community Health and the Aruma Dental Clinic.
The Aruma buildings which house Grafton Community Health and the Aruma Dental Clinic.
Health

More come forward about mould-causing health problems

Tim Howard
by
1st Oct 2018 8:00 AM
ANOTHER staff member at a Clarence Valley community health centre has added their weight to complaints about mould causing health problems for staff.

The staff member, who spoke out on the condition their identity was not revealed, said they felt compelled to come forward after a recent attempt to clean mould from the nurses room at Aruma had failed completely.

"The management had a contractor come in to clean the mould out of the roof of the nurses' room the weekend before this," the staff member said.

"Just days after they did the job, the mould is back like nothing had been done at all.

"We only had 5mm of rain and a couple of overcast days, but the mould in the room is just as bad as ever."

Last week another staff members said complaints to the Health Services Union and the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association had resulted in the unions calling for an inspection of the buildings.

"So far there hasn't been any date set yet for an inspection, which is a little worrying," said the most recent staff member to speak out.

"We don't know if its the Local Health District delaying things or if the union hasn't followed it up yet."

The staff member said the best course of action would be to move the community health centre out the Aruma buildings.

"It doesn't matter how much money they spend here, they're not going to fix anything," the member said.

"Staff have been bringing this up with management for the past 10 years at least, probably more, and nothing's been done."

Staff said they dreaded coming to work because of the smell of the mould and coughs and irritations they experienced.

"Staff have been told at meetings the Local Health District has been looking at finding new premises, but it would rely on the cost," they said.

"That's what it comes down to. Not the health of staff but the costs involved."

    Local Partners