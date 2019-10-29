More to the defence force than the frontline

IF A career in the defence force is on the cards for you, tomorrow night is the chance to learn all about it.

Grafton's Unit recruiter Corporal Jonathon Moss said tomorrow's recruitment evening would be a chance for anyone interested or considering a career in the army, air force or navy to learn more from people with lived experience.

Cpl Moss said there was more to the defence force than front line work with both full-time and part-time opportunities available.

"It gives you a great sense of self achievement," he said.

Cpl Moss said he ran his own business as a plaster for nine years while still working in the army. He said signing up as a reserve would allow any interested to take only the opportunities that suited them, ensuring their life in the Clarence Valley wouldn't be put on hold.

The recruitment evening tomorrow night will be held at the Grafton Army Depot at the corner of Duke and Oliver St from 7-9pm.

The night will begin with a presentation and then various training scenarios will be run through.