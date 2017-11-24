More doctors for a healthy Yamba

WHAT'S UP: Dr Simon Grewcock, Dr Eric Davey, Dr Maggie Simpson, practice manager Angela Bliss and Dr Kalpana Thakur - will soon be at the new Clarence Medical Centre in Yamba.

WHAT'S UP: Dr Simon Grewcock, Dr Eric Davey, Dr Maggie Simpson, practice manager Angela Bliss and Dr Kalpana Thakur - will soon be at the new Clarence Medical Centre in Yamba. Adam Hourigan Photography

AFTER operating out of Yamba's Treelands Drive Community Centre for years, Clarence Medical Centre has finally expanded into a new location on top of Yamba Hill.

Clarence Medical Centre practice manager Angela Bliss said the opening of the new medical centre was an exciting time.

"We've been wanting a dedicated practice for many years and now it's finally happening,” she said.

"For a couple of years we've been considering doing it, but the time wasn't right until now. We've bought the premises where the dentist used to be on Pilot St opposite the Pacific Hotel. It's undergone a full renovation and now we're ready to go.”

Ms Bliss said the practice would operate three days a week for the rest of the year before opening full time next year.

"We have three consult rooms though at this stage we'll have two at a time but we've got a couple of new doctors in the works who will hopefully join us from next year,” she said.

With Yamba continuing to grow in popularity as an all-year tourist destination, Ms Bliss said there is a demand for increased medical services in the area.

"There's a lot of patients who travel to Maclean because they can't be seen in Yamba, and there's always been a shortage of doctors in Yamba,” she said.

"To be able to bridge that gap will be great. Now that we have the room we can expand on a lot of different services and provide things haven't been able to in the past.”