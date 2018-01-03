ETA for power to be restored

ESSENTIAL Energy staff have been praised by residents for their quick turnaround in restoring power following yesterday's super cell which caused outages to more than 6,300 Clarence Valley customers.
"The boys are doing a brilliant job," an Essential Energy spokesperson said. "We went from 6,300 customers without power and we are now down to 400 customers."
Meanwhile, Maclean residents, business owners and groups are surveying the extent of the damage from yesterday's super cell which ripped through the Scottish town.
Extra crews will be arriving this morning with a full day of work ahead of them the spokesperson said.
"We are hoping for the remaining residents to have their power restored by this evening."
While the storm only lasted a short time, rainfall was significant in some pockets of the Clarence Valley.
RAINFALL FOR YESTERDAY
YAMBA - 14.2mm
NYMBOIDA - 5.8mm
PILLAR VALLEY - 8mm
WOOLI - 7.6mm
GRAFTON - 1.4mm
GLENREAGH - 18.4mm
MINNIE WATER - 32.0mm
GULMARRAD - 18.2mm
Information courtesy of the Bureau of Meteorology