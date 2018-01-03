ETA for power to be restored

Maclean remains without power this morning following yesterday's super cell.

ESSENTIAL Energy staff have been praised by residents for their quick turnaround in restoring power following yesterday's super cell which caused outages to more than 6,300 Clarence Valley customers.

"The boys are doing a brilliant job," an Essential Energy spokesperson said. "We went from 6,300 customers without power and we are now down to 400 customers."

Meanwhile, Maclean residents, business owners and groups are surveying the extent of the damage from yesterday's super cell which ripped through the Scottish town.

Extra crews will be arriving this morning with a full day of work ahead of them the spokesperson said.

"We are hoping for the remaining residents to have their power restored by this evening."

While the storm only lasted a short time, rainfall was significant in some pockets of the Clarence Valley.

RAINFALL FOR YESTERDAY

YAMBA - 14.2mm

NYMBOIDA - 5.8mm

PILLAR VALLEY - 8mm

WOOLI - 7.6mm

GRAFTON - 1.4mm

GLENREAGH - 18.4mm

MINNIE WATER - 32.0mm

GULMARRAD - 18.2mm

Information courtesy of the Bureau of Meteorology