25°
News

More help for the doctors of the future

Adam Hourigan
| 1st May 2017 5:00 AM
Final year medical students Samantha Johnson Ajuma Ogiji and Trent Stapleton outside Grafton Base Hospital where they are completing their final year as part of a University of Woollongong doctor training program.
Final year medical students Samantha Johnson Ajuma Ogiji and Trent Stapleton outside Grafton Base Hospital where they are completing their final year as part of a University of Woollongong doctor training program. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

They have come from all over the country to Grafton to become the doctors of the future, and thanks to the expansion of a training program, it is hoped there will be more in rural areas.

The University of Wollongong is expanding its doctors training program at Grafton Base Hospital with the creation of a regional training hub thanks to a grant from the Federal Government.

And for medical students Trent Stapleton, Ajuma Ogiji and Samantha Johnson who are already in Grafton for their final year of medical school, they say it will add to what is already an excellent experience.

"I think the best thing about being here is that all the doctors and the staff are willing to get us invovled,” Ajuma said.

"We're here for a whole year they get us involved early and they're willing us to let us learn and do new things.

"And the community is willing to let us try things - I think they like seeing new faces in the area.”

The students are rotated between two days in GP clinics around Grafton, one day in emergency, one day in a speciality such as obstetrics and their final day in tutorials with doctors from the hospital, something the students say is an advantage.

'There is quite a focus on GP training and emergency, but we also get more time with the specialists in the area,” Trent said.

"I think we find that rural medicine is a lot more rewarding as we have a lot more interaction with the doctors and patients, whereas in the city it can be a little bit like numbers going through.

"The expansion of the program is a great idea as it can be quite difficult to get junior doctors into hospitals.”

The UOW Medicine School was selected to set up the new training hub in partnership with the University of Sydney (USYD) the Northern NSW Local Health District.

The training hubs are aimed at attracting and retaining medical graduates for the country by maximising local training opportunities for medical trainees and junior doctors, rather than them having to relocate to capital cities to become qualified.

The initiative is part of the federal government's $54.4 million Integrated Rural Training Pipeline program, recently announced by Assistant Minister for Health, the Hon. Dr David Gillespie MP, which creates three new university Departments of Rural Health and 26 Regional Training Hubs across Australia over three years.

The hub will play a vital coordination role, connecting local clinicians, education and training providers, health service staff, and the broader community to set up and manage all the arrangements required to enable local doctors to do more of their training locally.

Northern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive, Mr Wayne Jones, welcomed the announcement.

"The establishment of a Regional Training Hub builds on existing training capabilities at the Grafton Base Hospital and other Northern NSW LHD facilities, making it a great step forward for our medical workforce in the Clarence Valley.

"The additional resources delivered by this program will boost the opportunities available for junior medical officers to complete more of their training in this region.

"We already have a strong relationship with the University of Wollongong. They have an excellent reputation for training medical students and we have a great reputation for providing quality clinical placements in a regional setting.

"This new funding will allow more GPs, junior doctors and specialists to be trained right here in the Clarence district,” Mr Jones said.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Hotshots heading to South Grafton

Hotshots heading to South Grafton

DON'T miss your chance to get up close and personal with the next generation of the Sydney-based Hotshots

Cafe stalwarts plan reunion

CAFE SOCIETY: Colin Wiblen, pastry cook of 21 years (holding his old rolling pin), 1977-98. Lorraine Grayson waitress, 10 years from late '70s, George Castrissios worker/owner "did bit of everything” 1951-98, Lyn Usher waitress, seven years (holding a Langley's teapot) 1991-1998, Kay Martin waitress 17 years late '60s-1987. The former Langleys staff are organising a long overdue reunion on June 10 for anyone with connections to the popular cafe.

Langley's catch up spans decades of great service

Singing a great way to bring down stress

COMING: The Australian Brass Quintet will be performing at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Tuesday.

Term 2 kicks off at the CVCon

Endless entertainment at local shows

Vice president Stuart Gerathy and president Grafton Show Rex Green stand in the main stand ahead of the upcoming show.

Get ready for the Grafton and Maclean Show

Local Partners

Cafe stalwarts plan reunion

IF YOU grew up in Grafton chances are your tastebuds savoured a Langley's cake or milkshake at some stage during the cafe's reign.

Endless entertainment at local shows

Vice president Stuart Gerathy and president Grafton Show Rex Green stand in the main stand ahead of the upcoming show.

Get ready for the Grafton and Maclean Show

Your weekend guide to gigs in the Clarence Valley

Talented young musician Grace McDonald will be perfomring at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night following up on May 13 by supporting trumpet guru James Morrison at his Grafton concert.

What's on this weekend

Grace gets to play with trumpet great

Grace McDonald

19-year-old Grafton musician to support James Morrison next month

NIDA graduate stars in latest Playhouse production

NEW STAR: NIDA graduate Doug Hall appears in the Pelican Playhouse's latest production.

There Goes The Bride opens at the Pelican Playhouse tonight

'I feel absolutely incredible', TV contestant's weight loss win

BEFORE the show Nikki Henderson was too ashamed to be seen by her partner naked, and used to cover herself up in public.

Amy and Tyson Murr feast on My Kitchen Rules win

SWEET SUCCESS: MKR 2017 winners Amy and Tyson Murr celebrate their glorious victory.

Controversial siblings secure $250,000 prize in MKR finale.

Singing a great way to bring down stress

COMING: The Australian Brass Quintet will be performing at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Tuesday.

Term 2 kicks off at the CVCon

Sam Thaiday stars in Broncos’ carpool karaoke

Sam Thaiday makes people laugh

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rule's mother and daughter contestants Valerie and Courtney.

MY KITCHEN Rules grand finalists face off and Love Child returns.

Author talk brings Joe to life in Grafton

Author Michelle Morgan speaks at the Grafton Library about her new book Flying Through Clouds.

Author talk on Flying Through Clouds in Grafton

James Morrison gig is going to be special

TOP BRASS: Trumpet player James Morrison will present an evening of gospel influenced music in the Christ Church Cathedral in May.

Internationally renowned trumpeter in the Clarence

Your Own 50 Acre Hidden Paradise

183 Mororo Road, Mororo 2469

House 2 2 4 Auction

Ordinarily you would be searching high and low for a property like this. Hidden away in a private hinterland setting, but still only 15 minutes from the beautiful...

Owners Committed Elsewhere - MUST SELL

7 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 Auction

Enjoying a quiet and peaceful waterfront setting tucked away in the bay of one of Yamba's most sought after waterways, this lowset four bedroom home is one that...

&quot;Craigmore on the Beach&quot; - Truly Spectacular

18/1 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 Auction

There are very few properties as special, and indeed fewer positions that are more impressive than this. Craigmore sits in an absolute oceanfront location...

SELLERS ARE REALISTIC - MAKE IT YOURS

31 (and 82) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

DECEASED ESTATE

119 EATONSVILLE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 FASTRAK

Set back from the road; this gently undulating but reasonably level allotment of approx. 6375m2 is a beautiful block of land. Wisterias welcome you as you drive...

SALE IS IMMINENT

44 Martin Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

A home that has it all! This property package is every buyers dream; Low maintenance, tick. Spacious family home, tick. Location only minutes' drive from...

STANDING PROUD

25 Roberts Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $289,000

It has been on the buyer requirement list of many investors, first home buyers, downsizers AND upsizers. We promised we would find you another, as all the quality...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

131 ROGAN BRIDGE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 6 Auction

There is absolutely no denying that the Waterview Heights demand is higher than the supply. Like always though the property must be suitable to your personal...

SELLERS ARE REALISTIC - MAKE IT YOURS

82 (and 31) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

7 Cedar Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

The old saying Location, Location, Location will forever ring true and this is clearly a massive feature point when you consider investing in Cedar Street. A small...

Rental crisis hits home for single dad

RENTAL CRISIS: Scott Eastment who has had trouble finding a place to rent as a single parent and is now living with his mother Christine and his children Sienna, Aliya and Joseph.

Rental crisis hits family hard

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Snapshot reveals dire rental shortage in Clarence Valley

TIGHT: Anglicare North Coast chief executive officer Estelle Graham.

Rental housing affordability in the Clarence Valley plummets

Rental affordability crisis hits the Clarence hard

Rental Affordability Snapshot highlights Clarence

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!