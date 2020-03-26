Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crown Plaza
Crown Plaza
Business

More jobs go as hotel delays planned opening

by JESSICA HOWARD
26th Mar 2020 9:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE Tasmanian hospitality workers have been stood down after it was announced the Crowne Plaza Hobart hotel opening would be indefinitely delayed.

InterContinental Hotels Group said yesterday due to "unprecedented circumstances across the globe" it would not be opening the new hotel at the end of the month as previously planned.

The hotel is the final part of the Icon Complex development by the Kalis Group.

⁠"Words cannot describe how saddened we are right now," the company posted on social media.

"These are uncertain times for everybody and we are doing everything we can to protect one another and the broader community."

Crowne Plaza Hobart hotel general manager Linda Collis told the Mercury about 110 employees had been stood down as a result.

She said the reopening date remained "undefined" and would be subject to decisions made by the federal and state governments on border restrictions.

Originally published as More jobs go as hotel delays planned opening

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

business coronavirus hospitality job losses tourism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        21 cases in Northern NSW, 'cluster' LGAs revealed

        21 cases in Northern NSW, 'cluster' LGAs revealed

        News NSW Health has released the latest COVID-19 figures.

        • 26th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
        SURVIVAL MODE: Grafton Greyhounds track hub for region

        premium_icon SURVIVAL MODE: Grafton Greyhounds track hub for region

        Greyhounds Grafton has become a regional hub for greyhound racing for the sport in the face of...

        • 26th Mar 2020 9:30 AM
        Multiple retail stores close due to COVID-19

        premium_icon Multiple retail stores close due to COVID-19

        Business Retail next to feel the pinch amid mass stand-down of workers

        COVID-19 panic turns to relief in Yamba

        premium_icon COVID-19 panic turns to relief in Yamba

        Health Essential service feared losing staff to self-isolate for 14 days