More Little Champions chasing their football dreams

FOOTBALL: Junior football is booming in the Clarence Valley and the next generation of stars are set to be stronger than ever before with the Little Champions Football Program wrapping up for another year last weekend.

North Coast Futsal's Renan Fenerich has been involved with the program since its inception three years ago and he is starting to see the impact it is having on the next generation.

"It makes a huge difference to give them a proper introduction to the sport, we teach them the basic skills so when they start they have a much better idea of what they're doing,” Fenerich said.

"They're still going to chase the ball around because they don't quite have the spacial awareness but what we're trying to do is to teach them that when they have the ball, this is the best way to dribble and to look for a pass.

"The feedback from the kids who went through the program that are now playing juniors is that they have a significantly better understanding of the game.”

The program coincides with the under-6 and under-7 competitions over winter with sessions taking place at Juntion Hill, Rushforth Park and Coutts Crossing and numbers have seen steady growth over the last three years

"We've gone from 17 kids to 32 last year and 52 this year,” he said. "It was designed to introduce the game to the smaller kids, a lot of time you'll have them watching as the older kids play but this way they can play too. It's so rewarding to be able to help our little ones to develop their skills.”

Westlawn Tigers and South Services Gunners are the two clubs who participate in the program but Fenerich is hoping to draw interest from more club in the years to come.

"Since the beginning we were open to every single club joining, all they need to do is to offer their members, he said.”

"It comes to a point where the club doesn't understand that the future comes from the kids. Everyone is doing it, there's no reason they should stop over summer.

"It really reflects in the amount of players they have, Westlawn and Gunners are by far biggest and strongest junior clubs alongside the Maclean Bobcats.”