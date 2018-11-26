More needed for Maclean pavilion repair

The Jim Thompson Pavilion at Maclean Showground was damaged in December in a storm that ripped off many roofs and moved buildings.

The Jim Thompson Pavilion at Maclean Showground was damaged in December in a storm that ripped off many roofs and moved buildings.

COUNCIL has endorsed spending more than $50,000 to further repair damage to the Jim Thompson pavilion at Maclean Showground.

The pavilion was extensively damaged during a storm in December 2017, and in April, council resolved to spend $180,495 for the repair, with the allowance for variations of up to 15 per cent.

During the repair work, many items were found in need of renewal or repair that were not identified during insurance inspections.

This included upgrading wires and circuits, removal of existing footings, upgrade of a new flat ceiling and repair of vandalism that occurred before the repair works.

The total cost for these works was $57,328.67, with $12,140.50 of additional work.

This expenditure also included replacing shutters and chairs - approved by council's insurer.

The report was endorsed unanimously at Tuesday's meeting.