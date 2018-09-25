New drink driving laws slammed by experts

Experts have slammed the move, saying more people will be at risk. Picture: AAP IMAGE/Troy Snook

NEW laws allowing drivers to be hit with on-the-spot fines for drink driving instead of fronting court have been slammed by legal experts for providing "no deterrence".

The Berejiklian Government reforms will allow low-range drink driving offences to be dealt with by infringement notices, taking pressure off crowded courts.

While the laws have passed the NSW Parliament's Lower House, they have yet to get through the Upper House and an urgent committee hearing into their impact was told yesterday that "more people will take a risk".

The Berejiklian Government will allow low-range drink driving offences to be dealt with by fines. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Law Society of NSW president Doug Humphrey said he was concerned the effect of the "drink driving is a crime" campaign will be diluted by the changes.

"There is a genuine deterrent factor for first time low-range PCA offenders in going to court," he said.

He said low-range PCA offences were only 1.9 per cent of all Local Court matters.

Sydney lawyer John Sutton said "infringement notices do nothing to change driver's behaviour."

He said when he was a police prosecutor 20 years ago, he said three to four page traffic record was a big record.

"Now it's nothing to see a record of up to 15 pages, quite easily," he said.

"I believe this is because people see infringement notices as more or less a taxation rather than a punishment and therefore do not recognise their offending as dangerous but rather simply providing an income stream to the state."

He said the Victoria had an infringement notice system and their repeat offender rate was 29 per cent compared to NSW of 8.1 per cent.

"The humiliation and embarrassment of having to collect references and admit criminal conduct, culminating in the experience of appearing before a judicial officer is what is necessary to cause offenders to modify their behaviour.

"In doing so the roads are safer because people do not reoffend".

NSW Bar Association deputy senior public defender Richard Wilson said the "shame" of getting references from family and employers for court was a particularly effective deterrent for "functional" normally law-abiding people.

He said offenders would see getting a fine and not attending court as a "much less serious" outcome.

Under the new rules first-time low-range drink-drivers in NSW will be fined $561, up from $482, and have their licences automatically suspended for three months.

Mid-range offenders will be forced to have a breath-test device fitted to their car for two years.

Roads Minister Melinda Pavey said the new rules would "act as a stronger deterrent" and said under the existing rules more than 50 per cent of first-time offenders receive no fine or recorded conviction.

But Mr Sutton said use of a so-called "Section 10" - where drivers were not fined or convicted - was still very effective in cutting repeat offenders.

"That is a punishment that objectively works - these people come to the court, they face the shame … face the fear of a criminal record and they don't reoffend."