More police out for less holidays road trouble

Highway patrol will be out in force this long weekend.

Highway patrol will be out in force this long weekend. Adam Hourigan

SEVEN extra patrol units will be on the roads of the Clarence to keep the roads safe this long weekend.

Operation 'Stay Alert' will be conducted over the Queen's Birthday long weekend, with Coffs/Clarence Police District targeting the dangers of speeding, alcohol and drug driving, fatigue, non-wearing of occupant restraints and helmets and distractions (mobile phones) offences that cause motor vehicle crashes.

Operation Stay Alert will commence at midnight Friday and will conclude at midnight Tuesday and is supported with double demerit points.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Road Policing spokesperson Detective Inspector Darren Jameson is encouraging drivers to be safe on the roads,

"With double demerit points, extra traffic police, and our continued focused on road safety, the long weekend is not a good time to break the road rules and place yourselves and other road users at risk,” he said.

"We'll be placing a strong focus on personal responsibility, and our messages remain clear: don't speed, take breaks, and don't use your mobile phones whilst driving. Make sure you buckle up, and if you drink- don't drive.”

Mr Jameson said with more police trained using new drug testing equipment it should send a message to those thinking of trying their luck.

"Use the long week as a starting point to say, if I'm silly enough to use drugs, then I won't drive,” he said.

"More importantly, it is about being part of the Australian culture of looking after your mates by not being selfish, but being responsible whilst driving by sticking to the road rules, so we all can enjoy the long weekend.”