All smiles from the power 30 recipients who attended a special morning tea to recognise their achievements at The Daily Examiner.
More Power 30 to the people

Lesley Apps
13th Dec 2019 4:19 PM
THE Daily Examiner once again hosted its annual Power 30 morning tea with a good turn out of finalists coming from all over the Clarence Valley on Friday morning to celebrate their achievements and acknowledge the work of others.

The diversity of contributions was on show, finalists representing everything from politics and infrastructure to arts and culture, religion and the environment to community and emergency services.

Editor Bill North congratulated those present thanking them for everything they do for the Clarence Valley before handing out mementos for the special occasion.

While the accolades were very much appreciated by those present, most acknowledged the support they rely upon to be able to make the contributions that see them feature on a list like the Power 30.

Nothing was more evident of this than the 1200 exhausted volunteers Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service Superintendent Stuart Watts paid tribute to in his speech,

Mr Watts said the service's number one ranking was bound to bring out a few tears of appreciation when he passes on the official certificate collected on their behalf and tells them how well they are received in the community. "They have been doing it pretty hard for the past four months so it's great to acknowledged," Supt Watts said.

"We're exceptionally proud to be number one."

More photos and views from our 2019 Power 30 finalists in Monday's edition of The Daily Examiner.

