More rain, and bigger storms predicted for Boxing Day

A lightning storm shoots out bolts just south of Maclean on Sunday night. Adam Hourigan

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

WE may have gotten some Christmas Day rain, but according to one weather service, there's much bigger falls to come.

Higgins Storm Chasing have posted on their website that a dangerous thunderstorm day is expected across South East and Southern Inland Queensland and Northern NSW on Boxing Day, with severe storms, supercells and dangerous storms likely.

They are predicted that the severe storms will develop with large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and very frequent lightning.

Thje bureau of Meterology is also predicted afternoon storms in the area, with a 90% chance of rain developing into storms in the afternoon with winds of 15-25km/h folllowing.

The Clarence Valley got good Christmas Day falls, with up to 25mm of rain falling recorded.

Much of the rain came in the form of an afternoon storm, with falls of around 25mm recorded from 4-5pm at the Grafton Ag Research Station, with light rain falling for much of the night.