RAIN levels were at record amounts over the past month in the Clarence Valley.
Weather

MORE RAIN: Our record-breaking drought breaker to end year

Adam Hourigan
3rd Jan 2021 12:00 AM
AFTER enduring what looked to be a return to drought conditions, the Clarence Valley had more days of rain during the month than dry.

According to official Bureau of Meteorology figures, the Grafton area received 379.2mm of rain during the month.

The heaviest fall came on December 15, when it recorded 89.8mm of rain, in conditions that caused the Clarence River to reach a minor flood level for the first recorded time in December.

The Orara River also reached moderate flooding levels, with water cutting off many towns along the way.

According to Elders Weather, the average rainfall for the Grafton area in December is 91.4mm, with the highest previous rainfall recorded in a day in December 74.2mm.

The previous record for rainfall in December was 209.8mm, just over half of what we received in the past month.

Showers are expected for the rest of this week, with falls of 16-20mm predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rain is expected to continue in the early months, with meteorologists predicting a “La Nina” event to continue to effect the east-coast.

La Nina cycles delivers above average rainfall and cloud cover, and the last significant La Nina event in 2010-11 was Australia‘s wettest two-year period on record, causing widespread flooding including the worst in Brisbane since 1974.

clarence weather rainfall
Grafton Daily Examiner

