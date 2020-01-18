Menu
BIG WET: Rainfall totals for the week across NSW. Photo: Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

More rain, thunderstorms are forecast

Jarrard Potter
18th Jan 2020 9:30 AM
WITH wet weather expected to continue right through the weekend, NSW Police and emergency services are reminding the community to take care and be prepared for potential heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast rain with possible storms until Monday, with heavy bursts of rain and flash flooding both likely in parts of NSW.

A line of storms embedded within a slow moving rain band is generating heavy rainfall for parts of the Northern Rivers.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Ballina, Casino, Kyogle, Yamba and Maclean.

Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.

State Emergency Operations controller, Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys, said this type of weather can also create hazardous conditions on the roads.

"It has been a while since we've had significant rainfall, and while we don't want to discourage people from enjoying their weekend, I also want to remind all road users take extra care," Deputy Commissioner Worboys said.

"The key for motorists is drive or ride to the conditions; reduce your speed to make sure there's enough braking distance between you and the vehicle in front.

"The weather will be particularly problematic for motorcycle riders and cyclists, so it you've got to be on the road, wear bright-coloured clothing, be seen by other vehicles, and share the roads safely.

"Those towing vans, trailers, and boats should also exercise added caution as roads will be slippery, and visibility will be impacted.

"Most importantly, if the road conditions get dangerous - things like flash flooding, mud or landslides, debris or trees on the road - get off the road and wait somewhere away from trees, drains and low-lying areas and floodwaters.

For the most up-to-date information during this weather event, visit http://www.bom.gov.au, https://www.ses.nsw.gov.au, and www.livetraffic.com.

This week since Wednesday Grafton has received a total of 72.4mm, while Yamba has copped

