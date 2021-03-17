More relief on the cards for storm affected towns

Jayde and Tim McKenzie's Corindi property was severely damaged after a storm on February 25.

Households impacted by storms in late February will have their waste levy waived until the end of May.

The NSW Government has waived the waste levy fee for residents disposing of storm and flood generated waste in seven North Coast local government areas that have been declared Natural Disaster Areas.



The storm caused severe damage across the Coffs Harbour LGA, with properties in Corindi and Nana Glen bearing the brunt of the damage.

The flash flooding also caused the derailment of a 1500m-long goods train.

Residents with storm damaged items put them out for collection by Coffs Harbour City Council. Photo: Tim Jarrett

“Once the flood waters have receded the clean-up process for residents in these communities can be long, and hard,” NSW Environment Protection Authority CEO Tracy Mackey said

“This will apply to all flood-generated waste such as water damaged building waste, furniture and carpet.

“We hope that this assistance helps communities to expedite their clean-up operations to help them get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

The exemption applies until 31 May 2021 on debris and waste created by local flooding.

A raspberry grower had his crop and equipment decimated by the force of flash flooding on Sherwood Creek Rd. Photo: Tim Jarrett

While Coffs Harbour City Council has already disposed of much of the waste, there are some households who have had to hold on to damaged items while their insurance claims are assessed.

It is thought that up to 10 homes in the Corindi area will have to be rebuilt.

The levy will be waived at waste facilities nominated by the councils listed below and local waste facility gate fees may still apply.

Residents should check with their local council for the name and opening status of the nominated facilities, as well as for any specific requirements to dispose of flood damaged waste, noting that flood affected conditions can change rapidly.

Waste facilities will need to ensure the waste is flood generated before they can waive the Government’s waste levy.

It’s the second time in three months that the State Government has waived the waste levy after moderate flooding of the Orara and Bellinger Rivers impacted housing and farmland.

Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour City, Kyogle, Lismore City, Nambucca Valley, Port Macquarie-Hastings and Richmond Valley council areas are included in the waste levy exemption.