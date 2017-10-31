Water supply losses more widespread than first thought

News

Piling work on the new Harwood Bridge.
Piling work on the new Harwood Bridge. Adam Hourigan
Tim Howard
MORE residents lost water than expected after workers on the Harwood Bridge damaged the main pipe supplying water to Yamba, says a Clarence Valley Council spokesman.

Council workers completed repairs to the main on James Creek Rd about 10pm yesterday and don't anticipate any further problems.

But he said there was some surprise at the number of people reporting complete water loss to their properties.

"The area around James Creek Rd and Palmers Island is a separate line and has quite a small gauge," he said.

"When there are a lot of users in that area water pressure suffers. Maybe that contributed."

He said the company overseeing the highway upgrade, Pacific Complete, had apologised for damaging the water main.

"The work on the main was completed last night and there was some work to be done on repairing water damage to the road surface, which should have been completed this morning," the council spokesman said.

The switch of resources to repair the damaged main has postponed today's scheduled water outage to properties between Harwood and Chatsworth islands until Thursday.

The council spokesperson there would be talks with Pacific Complete about issues arising from the damage, including payment for the repairs.

