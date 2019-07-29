More RFS jobs heading south

A SHAKE-UP of another government-funded organisation will result in jobs moving from Grafton to Coffs Harbour.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has just announced a statewide restructure of its operations from October, transferring 10 jobs from the North East Area office in Grafton to Coffs Harbour.

An RFS spokesperson said the organisation would switch to an area management model, replacing the four-region structure.

"The NSW RFS will establish seven management areas across NSW, replacing the existing four regions and the State Mitigation structure,” he said.

"The office locality for the North East area will be Coffs Harbour. There will be a total of 12 roles in the North East Area office within the Coffs Harbour locality, an addition of two roles for the new area structure.”

The RFS said it aimed to minimise job losses during the change.

"Where possible, employees at Grafton have been reassigned to roles in the Coffs Harbour locality,” the spokesperson said.

"All other employees in Grafton have been provided the opportunity to express interest in roles available in the Coffs Harbour locality and other vacant roles available in the NSW RFS.”

The spokesperson the new model aimed to improve frontline firefighting capabilities.

"The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) Area Management Model is aimed at improving frontline service delivery, while maintaining a strong presence in regional areas,” he said.

"The new area model will allow NSW RFS Districts to better focus on supporting volunteers.

"Volunteer brigades and the NSW RFS will continue to provide protection for communities all across the state.

"The NSW RFS is working through a process to discuss the changes with staff and fill roles in the coming months, as well as finalising the office locations.

"The implementation of the new area structure will commence in a staged approach from October.”

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons described the news as "another hit for the area”.

"I don't know why they just don't pack up all the government departments and move them all to Sydney. That's the way it seems to be heading,” Cr Simmons said.

He said local government did a lot to pick up expenditure from other tiers of government, without much compensation

"The State Government looks for local government to create economic opportunity arising from the infrastructure funding they've got available for the community, which if very difficult to do,” he said.

"The State Government moves staff from government, semi-government or organisations considerably funded by the State Government from Grafton to Coffs Harbour.

"It's very disappointing. And there's nothing to do about it except to complain. Which we will.”