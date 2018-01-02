More severe storms headed for the Clarence

CLARENCE Valley residents are being advised to brace for another severe thunderstorm, just hours after a 'mini-tornado' ripped through Maclean.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned more storms this evening are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding and large hailstones.

A severe thunderstorm is on track to hit Grafton after 6pm tonight. Bill North

One particular storm containing a large band of heavy precipitation is currently headed in an easterly direction and is on track to hit Grafton shortly after 6pm.

Storm warnings are in place along the entirety of the New South Wales east coast.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.