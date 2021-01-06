More severe weather on the way for the Clarence

A large storm brewing off the coast of Brooms Head on January 5, 2021. Photo: Shelley Catlin

After severe storms swept around the Clarence Valley yesterday, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued another severe weather warning for heavy rainfall.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Melody Sturm said a low pressure trough over eastern NSW is bringing a humid and unsettled air mass into northeastern parts of the state, potentially impacting the areas of Grafton, Yamba, Maclean, Lismore Murwillumbah, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino and Kyogle.

"We're dealing with very saturated soils so heavy rainfall could also lead to flash flooding," Ms Sturm said.

"There have been multiple low-pressure troughs across inland NSW which have been causing multiple thunderstorms to initiate and roll off the ranges and slopes where they were formed.

"For the next 24 hours there is a thunderstorm risk for the eastern and northeastern parts of the state, where there could be severe thunderstorm activity.

"Going into the rest of the week we will still see an increased risk of showers and thunderstorms, but they will generally be easing."



A flood watch for riverine flooding is current for the Richmond-Wilsons, Orara and Bellinger Rivers.

This rainfall associated with a slow-moving low pressure trough through northeast NSW has the potential to cause minor to moderate riverine flooding across the Orara and Bellinger river catchments from late Wednesday, and minor flooding in the Richmond Wilsons catchment from Thursday.

"Over the next 24 hours we do see a threat of potentially severe thunderstorms especially in the northern areas of the state and going into the next few days there will potentially be some heavy rainfall as well," Ms Sturm said.

"At the moment we could see flash flooding due to those thunderstorms and heavy rainfalls passing through the state's north-east."

Catchments likely to be affected by flooding are currently saturated following rainfall over the last few weeks.

A minor flood warning is current for the Paroo River.

The weather system is expected to cause riverine flooding for the catchments listed. Flood Classes (minor, moderate, major) are only defined for catchments where the Bureau provides a flood warning service.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

• Wilsons River: minor flooding

• Richmond River: minor flooding

• Orara River: minor to moderate flooding

• Bellinger and Kalang rivers: minor to moderate flooding

For the latest flood and weather warnings see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

For the latest rainfall and weather forecasts see www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

For the latest rainfall and river level information see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood

Flood Safety Advice:

This flood watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood warnings will be issued if minor flood level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

Severe weather warnings will be issued or updated if very heavy rain is forecast or observed.

• For more information on the Flood Watch Service: http://www.bom.gov.au/water/floods/floodWarningServices.shtml

• FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

• For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500

• For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 immediately