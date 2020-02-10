More severe weather on the way for the Clarence

JUST when we thought those crazy storms were over, another one is on the way.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, intense thunderstorms which have been developing in the northern inland and slopes this morning are likely to spread across the rest of the state.

While the Clarence Valley isn't currently sitting in the 'red' zone of destruction expected for places like Dubbo, Walgett and Coonabarabran, severe thunderstorms are still possible for our region.

As always, residents are advised to secure all loose items around the property (including trampolines!) and never drive through flooded roads.

A severe weather warning has also been issued for the state's coastline due to abnormally high tides, damaging winds and damaging surf.