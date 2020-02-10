Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

More severe weather on the way for the Clarence

Jenna Thompson
by
10th Feb 2020 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST when we thought those crazy storms were over, another one is on the way.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, intense thunderstorms which have been developing in the northern inland and slopes this morning are likely to spread across the rest of the state.

While the Clarence Valley isn't currently sitting in the 'red' zone of destruction expected for places like Dubbo, Walgett and Coonabarabran, severe thunderstorms are still possible for our region.

As always, residents are advised to secure all loose items around the property (including trampolines!) and never drive through flooded roads.

A severe weather warning has also been issued for the state's coastline due to abnormally high tides, damaging winds and damaging surf. 

A severe thunderstorm is possible for the Clarence Valley region
A severe thunderstorm is possible for the Clarence Valley region BOM
clarence weather severe storm storm warning
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAFFIC ALERT: Clarence Valley roads impacted by flooding

        TRAFFIC ALERT: Clarence Valley roads impacted by flooding

        Weather Heavy rainfall across the region has led to the closure of several roads, here is a list of the current roads closed in the Clarence for Monday, February 10

        What to expect when a major flood tops the levee

        premium_icon What to expect when a major flood tops the levee

        News History speaks volumes about the nature of floods in Grafton

        COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Who’s in, who’s out?

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Who’s in, who’s out?

        News Fresh faces all but guaranteed as a familiar faces bow out

        Grafton Cadets put call out for new recruits

        premium_icon Grafton Cadets put call out for new recruits

        News Lower Clarence students between the ages of 13 and 16 years should get in touch now...