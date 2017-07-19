20°
News

More charges anticipated against Lismore gynecologist

Hamish Broome
| 19th Jul 2017 11:09 AM
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court on November 28, 2016.
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court on November 28, 2016. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE DISTRICT Court arraignment of a Lismore gynaecologist accused of 60 counts of sexual and indecent assault on several patients was adjourned this morning after it was revealed that police are investigating fresh sexual assault allegations against the accused, Dr Glenn Allan Taylor.

Prosecutor Karen Vaughan told Judge Laura Wells a further two complainants had come forward to police in relation to the 62-year-old doctor, who most recently practiced from a clinic in Uralba St.

"There will be fresh charges I anticipate filed in the Local Court," Ms Vaughan said.

Taylor was not present in court.

Solicitor Steve Spinks, acting as agent for Taylor's Sydney-based law firm Tresscox Lawyers, told Judge Laura Wells an email was sent to the court requesting Taylor be excused from today's proceedings.

"Where is he?" Judge Wells asked.

"He is currently residing on the Gold Coast," Mr Spinks said.

"Bail is to continue," Judge Wells said.

Today's adjournment marks the fourth time Taylor's legal proceedings have been adjourned due to fresh complaints.

The veteran gynaecologist is accused of sexually or indecently assaulting 30 women over a 23 year period while working in the Lismore area.

He is charged with 18 counts of aggravated sexual assault and 42 counts of aggravated indecent assault under authority.

All of the alleged victims are former patients of Dr Taylor's.

The first alleged assault occurred in 1993, and continued until March last year when a complaint from a 21-year-old patient sparked the initial police investigation.

He was arrested in November.

Judge Wells adjourned the matter until August 30, where it will return to Lismore District Court.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dr glenn taylor glenn taylor northern rivers crime

Former Daily Examiner sports editor Max Godbee dies

Former Daily Examiner sports editor Max Godbee dies

Max's achievements included life membership, world championships and the Order of Australia Medal

Help shape the future of the Clarence Valley

Clarence Valley Council is holding community workshops as part of its Clarence 2027 plan.

Action planning workshops start this week

From weeds to natives: Battle to rejuvenate Maclean hill

ACCOMPLISHMENT: The Maclean Landcare group celebrates another three years of rejuvenating the natural vegetation around the Maclean lookout.

Three year project comes to an end

Work stopped on new bridge for further investigations

EMPTY: Work on the Grafton side of the new Grafton Bridge has been stopped.

Geotechnical investigations delaying work on Grafton side of river

Local Partners

Crafty new group to get creative juices flowing

TWO friends have created a space to make craft and get away from the hustle and bustle of every day life.

Former GDSC boss joins NRL legends for Everest trek

TOP KNIGHTS: Nathan Whiteside, second from right, will join former Newcastle Knights Paul Harragon, Mark Hughes and Billy Peden on a Mt Everest trek to fundraise for brain cancer research.

Nathan Whiteside to do Everest trek to raise money for brain cancer

Eight things to do this week in the Clarence Valley

WINNER: Ashton Jones is feeling super about his win in the Best Dressed Boy 1-6 years at the 2016 Maclean Cup Day.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

HUNGRY? 20 places to eat out after race day

Hungry after the races? Here's where to go out

League legend to get the after-party started

GOOD TIMES: Catch Eric Grothe and the Gurus at the Grafton District Services Club after the Grafton Cup.

Eric Grothe and the Gurus will play after the Grafton Cup

Orange is the new black for girl power

STEP aside men, the women are taking over the world – and your TV screens.

MOVIE REVIEW: Dunkirk is a true epic

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Tom Hardy in a scene from the movie Dunkirk. Supplied by Warner Bros.

CHRISTOPHER Nolan puts you in the shoes of soldiers.

The one thing winning Ninja Warriors have in common

Michael Nass appears on Ninja Warrior. He is from Toowoomba.

Thee's one thing that unites all of Australia's Ninja Warriors

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane in a scene from the movie Paris Can Wait.

Diane Lane shines but the overindulgance leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Historic OddFellows Hall in Grafton up for auction

AGENT: Terry Deefholts inside the Oddfellows Hall in Grafton. The building is up for auction tonight.

Built in 1892, it could be yours for the right price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town