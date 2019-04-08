More staff on school buses a costly exercise

A GRAFTON bus company would welcome more supervision on school buses but believes it would be a very costly exercise.

Parents have rallied behind a mother who started a social media campaign to increase supervision on school buses after her son experienced ongoing bullying on his bus ride home.

BNA buses managing director and bus driver Harvinder Atwal said while he loved the idea but it was easier said than done.

"I would love it, but where do we stop with that?” he said.

"There are the economic costs, then you have the working with children check, they have to be accredited to do that.

"Ideally, we would have another person that is actually a driver, so you have one bus coordinator to make sure belts are on and all that.”

Mr Atal said any incidents of bullying at BNA buses were "nipped in the bud” straight away and that smaller companies could have a "more personal touch” than state-wide organisations such as Busways.

"Parents and students need to realise it is a privilege to get free bus travel not a right, they can lose that privilege,” he said.

"We warn them, they get three warnings and on the third warning they get a suspension.

"If there is an issue with a child, the driver will tell the child to sit at the front.

"We distance the children from each other, and the naughty child gets the front seat straight away.”

If the situation escalates, Mr Atwal said parents, schools and the Department of Transport are informed.

Last week Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis urged bus drivers to be vigilant of bullying, a sentiment Mr Atwal agreed with.

He acknowledged a driver's focus should be on the road, but said it is not so simple.

"Everything a child does on a bus is a distraction, yelling across the bus, playing music too loudly, it all distracts the driver from focusing on the road,” he said.

"Every student has equal right to be on that bus to get to and from school safely, and ultimately that is the driver's responsibility.”