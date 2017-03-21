More storms predicted for Clarence Valley

Yamba resident Sharmian Maxwell stands at the top of the zig zag pathway to Main Beach Yamba which was closed on Saturday due to potential land slippage issues on Yamba Hill. Saturday 18th March 2017.

DON'T put your gum boots away yet because the Clarence Valley is set to be stormy for the next few days.

Today there is a 90% chance of rain, with showers most likely to fall in the morning and afternoon in Grafton. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting thunderstorms and winds east to northeasterly 15 o 20km/h.

Tomorrow, there is a 70% chance of rain with showers in the morning and afternoon. There is still a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow with light winds becoming northerly 15 to 20km/h in the late afternoon.

Temperatures tomorrow are expected to reach 30 degrees in Grafton.

The BOM is predicting similar weather in Yamba, with an 80% chance of showers today with a chance of thunderstorms.

Tomorrow, there is 1 to 2mm of rain predicted with a 70% chance of showers. Thunderstorms are predicted in the morning and afternoon.

According to the BOM, there has been no significant rainfall over the Clarence River since 4pm on Monday.