More storms predicted for Clarence Valley

DON'T put your gum boots away yet because the Clarence Valley is set to be stormy for the next few days.
Today there is a 90% chance of rain, with showers most likely to fall in the morning and afternoon in Grafton. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting thunderstorms and winds east to northeasterly 15 o 20km/h.
Tomorrow, there is a 70% chance of rain with showers in the morning and afternoon. There is still a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow with light winds becoming northerly 15 to 20km/h in the late afternoon.
Temperatures tomorrow are expected to reach 30 degrees in Grafton.
The BOM is predicting similar weather in Yamba, with an 80% chance of showers today with a chance of thunderstorms.
Tomorrow, there is 1 to 2mm of rain predicted with a 70% chance of showers. Thunderstorms are predicted in the morning and afternoon.
According to the BOM, there has been no significant rainfall over the Clarence River since 4pm on Monday.