More court time for Gable Tostee?

Gable Tostee changed his name to Eric Thomas by deed poll. Picture: Jerad Williams

ALMOST two years after he was acquitted over the high-rise death of his Tinder date Warriena Wright, Gold Coast playboy Eric Thomas - formerly known as Gable Tostee - could be facing more questions over the tragedy.

It can be revealed that a coronial investigation into Ms Wright's accidental death is continuing, with a possible inquest still being considered.

Ms Wright plunged to her death from the balcony of Tostee's rented 14th floor apartment in the Avalon tower in Surfers Paradise on August 8, 2014, just hours after hooking up with him on the popular dating app.

The 26-year-old New Zealander had been on the Coast for a friend's wedding when she and Tostee met up for a wild night of drunken sex which spiralled into an argument.

The Coroner is investigating if there needs to be an inquest in Warriena Wright’s death.

Tostee bizarrely recorded dramatic audio of the whole night on his phone which formed the key evidence in his prosecution for what police alleged was Ms Wright's murder.

But in October 2016, the-then 30-year-old was acquitted of both her murder and manslaughter and walked free from Brisbane Supreme Court after one of the state's most sensational trials.

However, South Eastern Queensland Coroner James McDougall has launched a probe into Ms Wright's death.

"The Coroner is continuing his investigation before determining whether an inquest is required," a Coroners Court spokeswoman told Glitter Strip Bare this week. In the event an inquest is held then Tostee will be a key witness.

Mr McDougall has plenty on his plate.

As well as the investigation into Ms Wright's death, he is the Coroner in charge of the Dreamworld inquest, which resumes next month for a second fortnight of sittings.

His other investigations include the death of Strictly Ballroom actor Jo Shintah in a freak boom gate accident at Pacific Fair shopping centre in August 2016.

Tostee changed his name to Eric Thomas before he went to trial.