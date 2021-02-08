More than 1000 postal votes rejected in Caloundra

Jason Hunt was elected as Caloundra’s MP last year. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Jason Hunt was elected as Caloundra’s MP last year. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Thousands of state election votes on the Sunshine Coast were rejected last year as fewer people hit the polling booths amid the global health pandemic.

State Government statistics showed Caloundra had the second highest number of rejected postal votes with 1010 not counted.

The highest was in Toowoomba South with 1075 and across the state about 57,000 postal votes were rejected by Electoral Commission Queensland.

Coast MPs reveal what they’ve done in first 100 days

Suburb breakdown: How 2020 changed Coast house prices

Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman said a record number of voters applied for and cast postal votes late last year.

Jason Hunt was elected as Caloundra’s first Labor MP claiming 52.5 per cent of votes after preferences.

Mr Hunt said the high number of invalid votes was likely due to many people completing postal votes for the first time.

A postal vote can be rejected for a range of reasons including if the ballot is not signed by a witness.

“Essentially there were three different mailouts of postal vote applications, from my campaign, (LNP candidate) Stuart Coward and (retiring LNP MP) Mark McArdle,” Mr Hunt said.

“I don’t think that has ever happened in the electorate.

“The higher take up means more people were doing it for the first time and there were some errors made.”

About 900,000 postal votes were issued for the election and 709,000 returned and accepted.

A further 100,000 people voted by other means.