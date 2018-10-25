Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man’s flight was also being targeted by currency detection dogs, who gave a positive reaction to his two checked bags.
The man’s flight was also being targeted by currency detection dogs, who gave a positive reaction to his two checked bags. Barry Leddicoat
Crime

BREAKING: Airport cash discovery

by Angelo Risso
25th Oct 2018 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

More than $100,000 in undeclared cash has been seized at Sydney's international airport after border officers found it hidden inside a traveller's hand luggage and checked bags.

The 40-year-old man was bound for Dubai when Australian Border Force officers discovered $45,000 cash inside his hand luggage during a routine examination on October 21.

The man's flight was also being targeted by currency detection dogs, who gave a positive reaction to his two checked bags.

Inside, split between the two bags, was another $100,200 in cash.

The man was referred to the Australian Federal Police who seized the money.

Anyone carrying more than $10,000 in cash in or out of Australia is required, by law, to declare it.

cash editors picks sydney airport

Top Stories

    Police release name of motorcyclist killed at Ulmarra

    premium_icon Police release name of motorcyclist killed at Ulmarra

    News The 62-year-old died at the scene after crashing into a parked car

    • 25th Oct 2018 8:55 AM
    Man choked, teeth knocked out by son in assault

    premium_icon Man choked, teeth knocked out by son in assault

    Crime Maclean man sentenced in Grafton Local Court this week

    Midnight Basketball forced to pull the pin

    premium_icon Midnight Basketball forced to pull the pin

    News Shortfall of volunteers leads to the cancellation of the program

    Local Partners