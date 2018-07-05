More than 30 witnesses to tragic public stabbing

MORE than 30 eye witnesses could be called in the case against a Murwillumbah man accused of the stabbing murder of a father of four in broad daylight last year.

Charlie Larter tragically lost his life on his 46th birthday after intervening in a brawl in Knox Park, Murwillumbah, between noon and 2pm on June 6 last year.

James Paul Alderton, now 23, was subsequently charged with his murder.

Mr Alderton appeared in Lismore Local Court via video link on Tuesday, where he was represented by public defender Jason Watts.

The 23-year-old also stands accused of stabbing Mr Larter's son Zackary and another man, as well as the theft of a kitchen knife from a nearby Coles supermarket just prior to the alleged stabbings.

Mr Watts told the court he was seeking a further adjournment of the matter so the prosecution could consider some written submissions the defence provided late on Monday.

"I can indicate that Section 91 written submissions were given to the prosecution yesterday," Mr Watts said.

"I understand my friend needs some time to consider those."

Mr Watts said the submissions included some 16 witness statements to the alleged events of June 6.

He also said the number of witnesses included in the defence submissions was "less than half" the total number of alleged eye witnesses to the events of the day.

Magistrate Annett Sinclair asked DPP prosecutor Alanna Coxon whether a two-week adjournment was sufficient for the prosecution to consider the submissions ahead of a possible committal hearing.

But Ms Coxon asked for an "lengthier adjournment" because of the large number of witnesses and the gravity of the offence.

Magistrate Sinclair agreed to adjourn the matter until August 7, to return to Lismore Local Court.

There was no application for bail.