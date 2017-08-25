More than $40 million needed to fix Clarence Valley roads

A REVELATION that more than $40 million would be needed to bring the Clarence Valley's local roads up to scratch has renewed calls by the NRMA and Clarence Valley Council for funding support.

Yesterday, the NRMA released its annual Funding Local Roads report, which showed a $1.96 billion funding backlog was needed to bring NSW's local roads up to a satisfactory condition.

The reported found the North Coast accounted for nearly a quarter of that deficit, with the Clarence Valley coming fifth on the list of North Coast councils requiring the most money to fix their roads, at a figure of $43.68 million.

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council was way out in front with a backlog of $97.24 million, while Lismore needed an additional $79.27 million according to the report.

NRMA director Fiona Simson said the report painted a worrying picture, with a 13.2% rise in the backlog deficit between 2014-15 and 2015-16.

"The lack of an effective long-term solution will place increasing pressure on the NSW local and regional road network, with road safety being a significant concern," Ms Simson said.

"We need action now to effectively plan for and fund local roads, or the social and economic cost to local communities will continue to increase."

The statements were supported by Clarence Valley Council works and civil director Troy Anderson, who said it was "no secret" the council didn't have the finances to give our road network and related infrastructure the attention it needed.

"Without additional income our infrastructure maintenance backlog will continue to grow and the condition of our road network will continue to decline," he said. "We do the best with the finances we have, but the money can only be stretched so far."

He said the need to address council's financial sustainability and, in particular, the infrastructure maintenance backlog was one of the main reasons council was considering applying for a special rates variation.

"Over the three years, the proposed special rates variation would generate revenue of $10.1 million above the assumed rate peg of 2.5%," he said.

"Council has proposed to spend an extra $7.2m on renewal of our road infrastructure over the period, including $4.7m on road pavements and surfacing, $2.1m on culverts and drainage and $400,000 on shoulder grading and widening. That would not address our roads needs immediately, but people would see improvement over the long term."