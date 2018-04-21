More than double the duck at Grafton Show

STANDOUT: Jim Hanley from Irvington, the waterfowl judge at the Grafton Show, with the champion - a drake.

WHEN you walk into the poultry sheds at the Grafton Show, you are sure to see a chicken or two.

But this year, you're certainly going to see a lot of waterfowl too.

With nearly 100 ducks entered, a few geese and a drake or two, the poultry shed is teeming with feathers of all shapes and sizes.

Waterfowl judge Jim Hanley from Irvington said the champion waterfowl, a Pekin drake, was the most well presented bird in his category.

"Even out of his own breed, he really shone, he had everything going for him for that particular breed,” MrHanley said.

"He outweighed the other ducks and drakes within the show.

"This year there are about 100 entries, I've been judging for about 18 years and this is the best display of waterfowl I've seen and judge in a smaller country scale.”

Mr Hanley has judged in Grafton once before, but not at the agricultural show.

Lorna Reeves, from the Grafton Poultry Club, said they weren't sure why there were so many entries this year.

"There is a bit of competition between a few people and it's exploded,” she said.

"(Last year) we probably only had 40 or so entries at the most.

"It's a tough competition, and there are lots of different varieties of waterfowl.”

There are also over 200 chickens on display at the poultry barn.

"This year we do have a few hard-feather large, which we haven't had for a couple of years ... which is nice to see,” she said.