More than just a regular shave

KEEPING a promise to her late sister has inspired one Clarence Valley woman to fundraise for a Shave For a Cure event this weekend.

After her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, Marie Spencer pledged to travel to Townsville to be with her sister when she inevitably lost her hair.

"It was all organised, but because of the intense form of chemotherapy she started losing her hair after the first round and she took it off before I could get there," she said.

"It gives the event that extra bit of significance."

After pledging to shave her head for charity, Ms Spencer has been busy raising money at her workplace, the races and at shopping centres for the Cancer Council.

"One of the other ladies approached me and suggested that I do the shave with her after her son was diagnosed with leukaemia

"Since then, a few more people have jumped on board, the support has been phenomenal.

"I catch myself in tears from time to time. I have been blown away by it."

The shave is on at Grafton Shopping World this Saturday at 10.30am and everyone is invited to come along and support the cause.

"We made over $2000 dollars at the races last week and $450 at a crazy hair day event at Whiddon (aged care). I have the rainbow style going on at the moment and it will all be coming off on Saturday."