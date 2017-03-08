More time for submissions to North Coast weed plan

Fireweed is a noxious weed that competes with pastures and can be toxic to livestock.

A HUGE response from land owners to the latest plan to combat the menace of weeds on North Coast properties has prompted an extension to its consultation period.

North Coast Local Land Services is extending the public consultation period for its draft Regional Strategic Weed Management Plan until March 29.

North Coast Local Land Services coordinator Royce Bennett, said the North Coast Plan formed part of a strategic planning approach from all 11 Local Land Services regions and was designed to guide resource allocation and investment.

"We've had an overwhelming response in the consultation period so far and we're keeping it open to allow everyone to have their say,” Mr Bennett said.

"The consultation period is an opportunity for stakeholders, organisations and interested community members to provide feedback on the management of weeds in the North Coast region.

"The cost of weeds to the agricultural industry on the North Coast is significant, as is the impact on the environment and we know the community wants greater coordination between government and landholders.”

Regional Weeds Committees have been established under the Local Land Services Act 2013 and are in operation around the State. Membership includes representatives from major stakeholder groups.

The Biosecurity Act 2015 adopts the concept of a general biosecurity duty. It means that anyone who is aware of a potential risk should take all reasonable and practical measures to minimise or eliminate that risk. The draft Regional Strategic Weeds Management Plans are a direct response to this legislative reform.

The primary outcome of the weed reform process will be the integration of weed management efforts across the State.

For the first time in NSW, there will be a set of agreed priorities and actions which apply across both public and private land.

Increased collaboration in the management of weeds will improve biosecurity outcomes and increase agricultural productivity.

Copies of the regional plans, factsheets, frequently asked questions, and feedback forms are available on North Coast Open website.