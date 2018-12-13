More time for Turf St application

FOLLOWING a deputation from architect Richard van Dorp, Clarence Valley Council has agreed to give a development applicant more time to adjust their plans for five additional dwellings on 47 Turf St to make them compliant.

The review of the council's refusal of the DA in September was to be upheld, with one of the issues being the garage length not meeting the Australian Standard.

However, Cr Andrew Baker put forward a motion that would defer the review until the February meeting so the applicant could put forward re-drawn plans with the adjustments made.

Cr Baker added he would also like to get a clear explanation from the Traffic Committee as to why a one-way street could not be utilised to address the safety concerns on Maud Lane.