Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Development for 47 Turf St.
Development for 47 Turf St. Clarence Valley Council
Council News

More time for Turf St application

13th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING a deputation from architect Richard van Dorp, Clarence Valley Council has agreed to give a development applicant more time to adjust their plans for five additional dwellings on 47 Turf St to make them compliant.

The review of the council's refusal of the DA in September was to be upheld, with one of the issues being the garage length not meeting the Australian Standard.

However, Cr Andrew Baker put forward a motion that would defer the review until the February meeting so the applicant could put forward re-drawn plans with the adjustments made.

Cr Baker added he would also like to get a clear explanation from the Traffic Committee as to why a one-way street could not be utilised to address the safety concerns on Maud Lane.

andrew baker clarence development clarence valley council maud street richard van dorp
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Nomads bikie allegedly shot at, deliberately run off road

    premium_icon Nomads bikie allegedly shot at, deliberately run off road

    Crime A HORROR car crash which left two bikies dead is now being treated as a possible double homicide after reports the car was shot at or deliberately run off the road...

    Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    premium_icon Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    News Your guide with map for 40+ streets with lights in the Valley.

    Childcare site ‘a game-changer’ for parents

    premium_icon Childcare site ‘a game-changer’ for parents

    Parenting The government is set to launch the “TripAdvisor” of childcare.

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News Here is full list of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

    Local Partners