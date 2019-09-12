More time to have your say

A plan from the proposed 255-unit manufactured home estate development on Brooms Head road outside Gulmarrad.

A plan from the proposed 255-unit manufactured home estate development on Brooms Head road outside Gulmarrad. K1 Projects

COUNCIL have given an "unofficial” extension on submissions for a massive development in Gulmarrad.

Clarence Valley Council will be accepting submissions on a development application for a 255-unit Manufactured Housing Estate in Gulmarrad after the deadline, which was due to finish today.

A spokesperson for council said it was not uncommon for deadlines to be extended in such a way and council would be taking into account any submissions provided until they finalised their reports.

"We have said to people that if they get it in in the next week they will be fine,' the spokesperson said.

They also said the information pertaining to the development application would continue to be live on the Clarence Valley Council website longer than the the September 12 deadline.

If passed the development could involve the construction of 255 manufactured homes on a lot on Brooms Head road, complete with tennis court, bowling green, pool, mens shed, club house and community gardens.

According to the documents lodged to council by the developer Land Dynamics Australia, the estate would aim to attract older residents looking to downsize from larger homes.

"The intent behind the proposed MHE, relates primarily to the market desire for dwellings with smaller backyards and less maintenance which assists with the active retiree portion of the market,” the environmental impact statement read.

The development has attracted the ire of a number of residents who have questioned the appropriateness of having such a large residential development in an area surrounded by semi-rural properties.

The developer have been contacted but have as yet not provided any comment on the development.