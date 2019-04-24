More vegan activists arrested for Darling Downs protests

POLICE arrested an addition 16 vegan activists for their alleged roles in protests at Carey Bros Yangan abattoir and the Lemontree feedlot at Millmerran.

Eight activists have been charged one count each of entering farming land (trespass) for their alleged involvement in the Yangan protest, on April 8.

This bring the total number of arrest to 19 following the incident and the activists are due to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on various dates in the coming weeks.

An additional eight people were charged with entering farming land (trespass) following the Millmerran incident, on March 23.

The charges follow the arrest of a 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man from Margate, who were changed with unlawfully entering farming land (trespass).

All are due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on various dates.

The arrests were made by detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) together with officers from the Darling Downs, Moreton, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.