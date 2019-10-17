Menu
Emergency services attended a two-car crash at the intersection of Centenary Dr and Pacific Highway on Thursday morning. Kathryn Lewis
More victims of notorious highway blackspot

Kathryn Lewis
17th Oct 2019 1:40 PM
THE intersection has been labelled a tragedy waiting to happen and today yet another crash at Clarenza has put lives at risk.

Around 11am Thursday morning emergency services attended the scene of a two-car smash at the Pacific Highway and Centenary Dr intersection.

It is not yet known if anyone has sustained serious injuries from the crash, but the accident may not have come as a surprise to local residents.

In November 2018, the same spot was the site of a truck rollover after a car pulled onto the Pacific Highway, failed to give way to oncoming traffic and caused a concrete mixer driver to slam on the breaks to avoid a collision.

The notable absence of a slip-lane for traffic turning into the southbound has been blamed as one of the reasons behind frequent collisions.

In January, The Daily Examiner reported on the GPS shortcut diverting highway traffic through Centenary Drive causing unnecessary congestion at the notorious intersection. This prompted the issue to be raised in Clarence Valley Council's February meeting. 

Swan Creek resident Mark Higgins told The Daily Examiner in January, it wasn't a matter of "if some is going to die, it's when."

Mr Higgins sentiment was echoed on social media. 

"That end on Centenary Drive should be a no right turn or no exit during holidays!! So so dangerous!!" commented Krystal Brown on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page. 

Grafton Daily Examiner

