More wet weather on the way as flood watch issued

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned to expect more rain across the north coast of NSW in the coming days as a coastal trough is expected to deepen near the coast this morning before extending south by Friday.

Rainfall is forecast along the NSW coast from Thursday and will continue into the weekend, with the BOM warning the rainfall has the potential to cause minor to moderate flooding along the Orara, Bellinger and Nambucca rivers. Flooding may develop from late Thursday into the weekend.

“A coastal trough is expected to deepen near the northern NSW coast on Thursday morning and then gradually extend south on Friday generating unsettled weather and heavy rain,” the BOM flood watch says.

“Heavy rainfall may develop from Thursday morning along the mid north coast. This may then spread south towards the Hunter, Sydney and Illawarra during Friday and Saturday.

“Catchments likely to be affected by flooding are currently wet following rainfall earlier in the week.”

A severe weather warning has been issued for heavy rainfall which could leave to flash flooding.

Locations which may be affected include Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Woolgoolga, Sawtell, Bellingen and Dorrigo, while Grafton could cop up 20mm on Friday and 40mm on Saturday.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: