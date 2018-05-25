Menu
The #metoo movement
Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment

by New York Post
25th May 2018 2:23 AM | Updated: 3:28 AM

FAMED actor Morgan Freeman has apologised in the wake of shocking revelations of sexual harassment against him.

The Oscar-winning actor has issued an apology for making women feel "uneasy," following a CNN report in which eight women alleged he sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks.

"Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy," Freeman said in a statement Variety obtained.

"I apologise to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected - that was never my intent."

According to an explosive CNN report, eight women have accused Freeman of harassment and inappropriate behaviour, alleging he touched them inappropriately and made suggestive comments about their appearance.

The network interviewed 16 people who described a pattern of inappropriate behaviour by the 80-year-old star on set, while promoting his movies and at his production company, Revelations Entertainment.  

Seven described an environment at the company that included alleged harassment or inappropriate behaviour - with one incident allegedly witnessed by Lori McCreary, his co-founder in the enterprise, and another in which he made demeaning comments at her in a public setting.  

Eventually, she said, "Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn't know what to say."  

The Shawshank Redemption and Driving Miss Daisy actor's alleged inappropriate behaviour also took place on other movie sets, sources told CNN.  
 

A woman who worked on the production staff of Now You See Me in 2012 said Freeman sexually harassed her and her female assistant multiple times.  

"He did comment on our bodies … We knew that if he was coming by … not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted," the woman said.  

Three entertainment reporters also said Freeman made inappropriate remarks to them during press junkets, publicity events for reporters who cover new films.  

One of them, CNN reporter Chloe Melas - who co-authored the network's exposé - alleged Freeman made inappropriate comments to her about her pregnancy when she was covering the release of Going in Style.  

Melas, who was six months pregnant, said Freeman told her "I wish I was there" as he ogled her while cameras were recording.

She said Freeman also told her: "You are ripe".  

Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman in Driving Miss Daisy. Picture: Supplied
CNN reached out to Freeman's spokesman for comment and then, at his request, emailed him a list of the accusations against the actor.  

But the spokesman did not respond to several follow-ups by email seeking comment on the accusations.  

The Academy Award-winning actor also is known for his roles in Million Dollar Baby and Se7en.  

He also played Lucius Fox in The Dark Knight Trilogy.  

This story originally appeared in the New York Post and is published here with permission.  

    Local Partners