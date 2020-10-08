MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Gladstone Fire and Rescue station was one of seven stations across Queensland that received the groundbreaking appliance.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of the morning rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, October 7.

Let's get into it.

---

A COUNCIL facility that discharged cyanide into the harbour in 2012 has been given the thumbs up by Gladstone Regional Council to restart at a cost of $460,000.

The Yarwun Tradewaste Facility was the first item on the agenda yesterday at Gladstone Regional Council's October general meeting.

Gladstone Harbour taken by a DJI Mavic Air 2 drone.

A 23-YEAR-OLD man appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with drug-driving.

Christopher John Lewis pleaded guilty to the offence.

GLADSTONE firefighters will have an added advantage this bushfire season, with a brand new $1.8 million firetruck.

THE Agnes Water Triathlon was entered by a record number of runners and organisers said the event was good for local businesses.

President and secretary of the Agnes Water Triathlon Garry Coleborne said there was great interest in the event.

2018 Agnes Water Triathlon.

THE SPECTACULAR sight of $8.5 million worth of earthmoving equipment weighing 350 tonnes exiting Gladstone Harbour on a barge bound for Gove greeted locals just after noon.

The cargo on the Sea Swift owned barge the Biquele Bay was bound for the Northern Territory mining town on a seven day journey where McCosker Contracting are doing remediation early works for Rio Tinto.

