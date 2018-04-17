Morning tea to celebrate our school leaders

TALENTED cricketer and musician Grace McDonald left a lasting impact on young leaders at a morning tea held on Monday.

She was there to help acknowledge the vital role school leaders play in the Clarence Valley.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, who hosted the morning tea, said students played an important role in the life of their school community, and said it was important to recognise and thank them.

"This is about you, to acknowledge you and thank you,” he said to the students.

Grace McDonald was chosen as guest speaker for her involvement with the Clarence community.

"Grace has been playing cricket since the age of 10 and has represented our region on a number of occasions, including playing for NSW at the National Country Championships hosted by Cricket Australia,” MrHogan said.

"Grace also recently received a NSW Government scholarship for $10,000 and is a now a step closer to pursuing her goal of producing original music.”

Grace shared her story with the school leaders focusing on how certain moments helped her grow as a person.

One of her main points was the challenge of not comparing herself to others, including her twin sister.

She said people always compared one with the other, so she also started to compare herself to others while playing cricket.

"It's easy to look at other people wanting what they have,” she said. "It was toxic; I never thought I was good enough ... this negative attitude affected my results.”

When she was 17, Grace started focusing on the players around her and not herself.

After that it was the most successful season she ever had.

"As soon as I stopped comparing myself to others I had fun,” she said. Overcoming that fear of not being good enough ... I learnt to love and accept the abilities I have.

"As long as you love what you do, you can't go wrong.”