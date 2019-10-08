Morning walk for our mental health

ALL TOGETHER NOW: Walkers gathered in Ford Park Yamba for an early morning walk to help Our Healthy Clarence celebrate World Mental Health Day.

ALL TOGETHER NOW: Walkers gathered in Ford Park Yamba for an early morning walk to help Our Healthy Clarence celebrate World Mental Health Day. David and Vanessa Landenberger

A GOOD morning walk never hurt anyone, and as the sun rose over Yamba yesterday morning more than 60 people gathered at Ford Park to start the day on the right foot.

The morning walk was all for a good cause, with the event part of Our Healthy Clarence's celebration of World Mental Health Day.

Donning green bandanas as they took on the Yamba parkrun club's track, the morning was a chance to exercise the body and mind.

EARLY START: Walkers limber up before taking a morning walk with Our Healthy Clarence as part of their celebration of World Mental Health Day. Contributed

Our Healthy Clarence project coordinator Sue Hughes said "It was a great way to start the day with a warm-up exercise, lovely fresh breakfast and a coffee van for the caffeine folk.

"We're really happy with the morning and it was a good way to start the day with a nice focus on our wellbeing, which is important.

"Thanks to Bulgarr Ngaru for sponsoring the bacon, eggs and the bread rolls, APM for the fruit, Grafton Funerals for the water, Momentum Collective for the first aid, CVC for permitting us to use the space and Sharyn on work experience from Momentum Collective and Nicole Lopes from CHESS Connect, who both worked really hard in the food preparation and cooking department plus David and Vanessa Landenberger, also from CHESS Connect, for the drone photography.

"We had more than 66 participate in the walk/run and not everyone could stay for the human formation but we are happy with the crowd.”

If you weren't able to make it to Yamba for yesterday's walk, you will get your chance tomorrow when Our Healthy Clarence will host another walk at Junction Hill's Barnier Park.

Meet at 6am for 6.30am start.

Visit the Our Healthy Clarence Facebook page for more details.