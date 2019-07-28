Menu
WINNERS: The Sawtell Panthers celebrate after Kalani Morris' hat trick of tries helps sink the Coffs Harbour Comets in the under-18 qualifying final at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan
Rugby League

Morris hat-trick seals under-18 Panthers victory

Mitchell Keenan
by
28th Jul 2019 1:48 PM
UNDER-18: The Sawtell Panthers edged out the Coffs Harbour Comets in an exciting under-18 qualifying final to the tune of 22-16.

Coffs Harbour had a dreadful start when they dropped the ball from the kick-off and the Panthers made them pay with a try to Darcy Collins.

The Comets started to settle in to the game and found a leveller when James Munro burst through the line to provide a spark for his side.

Kalani Morris produced an unbelievable piece of individual brilliance when he ran 60-metres, evading the sideline to retake the lead.

The sides continued to trade blows and went into half time all square but the Panthers made the second half theirs and went ahead through Ben Sinclair and a Morris double to seal the game.

