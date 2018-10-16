Menu
WINNERS: Yamba Buccaneers junior Ben Morris (centre) with the Far North Coast Rugby under-13s rugby sevens side.
Rugby Union

Morris stars for FNC at State rugby sevens titles

Matthew Elkerton
by
16th Oct 2018 7:00 AM
RUGBY UNION: Yamba Buccaneers junior Ben Morris has helped Far North Coast clinch the under-13 Plate final at the NSW Rugby State Sevens Championship at Foster.

Morris, who plays scrumhalf for the Buccaneers juniors, was instrumental in the Dolphins' surge to the plate, scoring a solo effort in the final.

Morris was the conductor for the Far North Coast under-13s, and he set the tone of the final in one play when he kicked the ball through the defensive line before regathering to crash across.

Far North Coast went on to take out the Plate final 12-0 against Central West.

Morris was not the only Buccaneers representative at the championships with older brother Josh and Destinee Walker also pulling on the blue and black of Far North Coast.

Yamba president Adrian Miller said it was fantastic for the club to have three future stars reach this level.

"They have really put in the effort and it shows,” he said.

