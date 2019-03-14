Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Morrison said state government had “no intention” to approve any of those projects. Picture: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett
Scott Morrison said state government had “no intention” to approve any of those projects. Picture: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett
Politics

PM in massive mortgage backflip

by Matt Coughlan
14th Mar 2019 10:14 AM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has defended allowing mortgage brokers to continue charging ongoing fees against the recommendation of the banking royal commission.

The coalition backflipped on abolishing trailing commissions, instead opting to get the competition watchdog and financial regulators to review the issue in three years.

Mr Morrison said the decision was about "basic fairness" and followed consultation with mortgage brokers.

"We're backing the mortgage brokers, Labor's backing the big banks," he told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday.

Abolishing trailing commissions paid to mortgage broker during the term of a property loan was a recommendation of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry.

Lobby groups for the sector claimed this would have seriously damaged 20,000 small business mortgage brokers across the country.

Labor has chastised the government for reversing its position, accusing it of lacking the mettle to deal with the issue.

The opposition has committed to abolishing trail commissions and will cap mortgage broker fees at 1.1 per cent of a property loan if it wins the federal election due in May.

Mr Morrison said brokers helped customers to get the best deal and ensured they weren't left "naked" to the banks.

"We want to see the mortgage broking industry continue to thrive," he said. "The best thing for us to do was not to leave customers exposed by ensuring mortgage brokers were weaker." He said under the coalition's plan, brokers will have the status quo on commissions so they could continue to run their businesses.

backflip editors picks mortgage politics scott morrison

Top Stories

    Will plan to ease Valley rent crisis work?

    premium_icon Will plan to ease Valley rent crisis work?

    News Could a proposal to build 22 new units ease the affordable housing crisis?

    • 14th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    10 useful tips for Clarence Valley job hunters

    premium_icon 10 useful tips for Clarence Valley job hunters

    Careers Can't get a job? Here's how to stand out from the pack

    Blues, Brews and BBQs takes on the emerald green

    premium_icon Blues, Brews and BBQs takes on the emerald green

    Entertainment Grab a Guinness and your best green outfit for this years event

    • 14th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Cuts on Fitzroy joins quest to find 'miracle' cancer cure

    Cuts on Fitzroy joins quest to find 'miracle' cancer cure

    Community Community give 'incredible support' to woman suffering from cancer